Creative Directions Mensdays to launch in Doncaster

Doncaster is set to have a new free Men’s Group next month, with a focus on creativity and mental well-being.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new free weekly creative group for men, Creative Directions Mensdays, is launching in Doncaster on Wednesday 12 March. Run by darts, Doncaster’s award-winning Creative Health charity, the group offers a relaxed and friendly space for men to connect with others, explore their creative side, and boost their mental wellbeing.

Recognising that taking the first step can be daunting, Creative Directions Mensdays aims to create a welcoming and supportive environment. Each session will begin with an informal chat, fostering connection and a sense of community amongst participants. Following the chat, experienced session leaders will guide the group through a variety of creative activities, from writing and music to sculpture and more. Participants will have the opportunity to develop their skills, learn new techniques, and explore different ways to be creative in a safe space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that everyone has a creative spark within them," says Programme Manager Cara McAleese. "Creative Directions Mensdays is about providing a safe and supportive space for men to explore that creativity, regardless of their experience or background. We also understand the importance of connection and the positive impact that creative activities can have on mental wellbeing and encourage everyone to come along and give it a try."

Image by James Mulkeen for darts

The group emphasises collaboration and mutual respect, valuing the input of every participant. No prior experience is necessary, and all abilities and mobilities are welcome. Session leaders are skilled in adapting activities to ensure everyone can take part in a way that suits them. All tools and materials are provided free of charge.

Creative Directions Mensdays is designed to be flexible, allowing people to attend as often as they like. There's no need to book; simply turn up at The Point, 16 South Parade, Doncaster, DN1 2DR on Wednesdays, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, starting 12 March 2025.

Tea/coffee/biscuits provided

For more information, please contact Amy on [email protected] or 01302 493991.

Creative Directions Mensdays is funded by The Baring Foundation.