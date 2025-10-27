Cop this… police pursuit driving experience now available near Doncaster

Trackdays.co.uk 'releases' new police pursuit driving experience near Doncaster.

Would-be law enforcement officers, and thrill seekers alike, can get a taste of the action with a high adrenaline driving experience at Sandtoft Airfield near Belton, which can be booked through Trackdays.co.uk for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting UK vs USA Police Pursuit Driving Experience includes a British BMW Police Interceptor and an American Dodge Charger V8 Interceptor to see how differently they handle.

Imran Malek, corporate sales manager at Trackdays.co.uk, said: “We're excited to now offer this police pursuit driving experience with a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's ideal for those who've ever wondered who could bring outlaws to justice better. Is it our homegrown bobby or a US cop? Perhaps this will go some way to finding the answer.”

Ideal for thrill seekers and budding law enforcement officers to see how the two cars handle.

The experience is full on, with lights flashing and sirens blaring, making it feel like a police chase.

However, it starts with a safety briefing, which is shortly followed by getting behind the wheel of the two cars for up to three miles each.

Imran added: “We're always thrilled to launch new packages and this police pursuit driving experience ticks all the boxes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are two awesome cars to enjoy and compare at a nearby venue, all under the guidance of an expert instructor on the track. Who knows, it could spark an interest in a career in law enforcement among those taking part.”

For more information about Trackdays.co.uk, and its UK vs USA Police Pursuit Driving Experience, visit www.trackdays.co.uk.