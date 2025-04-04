Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details of our VE Celebrations next month

Conisbrough, Denaby & Mexborough Celebrate V.E. Day on May 6, 7 and 8.

May 8, 2025 is the 80th Anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day.

A major three day exhibition and celebration is being planned in Conisbrough to commemorate over 200 local men who fought and gave their lives in the Second World War against the tyranny that was Nazi Germany and for the freedom we enjoy today.

The exhibition will tell their stories and show their photographs.

These brave souls are buried in many graveyards throughout Europe and wherever a major conflict took place. Many young men left our area never to return.

The exhibition will relate where they are buried and the sorrow of their families

Additionally we will show and tell the stories of more brave young men who were awarded medals for their brave and death defying actions.

Mining was a reserved occupation and although they are not mentioned on any War Memorial over 40 miners in our area perished in the war years and their stories are also told in the exhibition.

The exhibition will also be educational with details and pictures of the leading figures during the conflict.

A time line will also illustrate the sequence of events during the six years of the war.

There will be visual and audio presentations which will include Churchill’s speeches, the cinema newsreels of the annual reviews of the war, other notable events and songs from that era.

The three day celebration will close on May 8 with a Brass Band Concert, commencing at 7.30pm. featuring the award winning Unite the Union Brass Band

This rousing finale will include such favourites as the Dam Busters March, land of Hope and Glory and Rule Brittannia

The exhibition and concert will take place in the Concert room of the Lord Conyers Hotel in Conisbrough.

The exhibition will be free and open from 2 pm until 7 pm each day and there will be a nominal charge of £5 for the concert, the proceeds of which will be donated to the British Legion.

An exhibition and concert not to be missed