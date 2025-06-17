Come and experience the wonder of Elvis at the Doncaster Dome

Doncaster Dome is set to be all shook up when the world’s biggest and most successful Elvis Presley tribute show rolls into town this October.

The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour comes to Doncaster on Saturday, October 11 as part of an eight-date tour of the UK, with tickets on sale now.

The show features three of the greatest Elvis tribute artists from the USA, including the incredible Shawn Klush who first exploded onto the scene when six million viewers tuned in to see him crowned ‘The World's Greatest Elvis' live on BBC One. Soon after, Shawn was crowned the first-ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis, Tennessee.

Cody Ray Slaughter announced his arrival on the world stage in 2011 when he too was crowned the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at only 21 years old. Cody is back in the UK for the first time in five years.

Shawn Klush

Rounding out the trio of brilliant tribute acts is Moses Snow, who won the prestigious ‘Images of the King’ contest in 2021. Known as ‘The New Prince of Rock ’n’ Roll’, Moses became the youngest Elvis Tribute ever to be crowned Grand Champion in 2022.

With his electric performances, Moses gives fans a glimpse of what it was like to see the King in the 1950s as he burst onto the scene and took the world by storm.

All three performers are backed by an incredible live band and orchestra.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome, which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) said: “We are thrilled to have the Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour returning to the Dome – it’s an all-American spectacular not to be missed by any Elvis fan!

“The venue will be rocking on October 11 to all the hits from one of the most iconic performers of all time, with the three tribute artists backed by an incredible live band and orchestra. It is a night not to be missed, so make sure you get in early for your tickets – they won’t hang around for long!”

Tickets for the show cost from £32.75, with a VIP meet and greet priced at £70.25. To ensure you don’t miss out, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/elvis-tribute-artist-world-tour-starring-shawn-klush-cody-slaughter-moses-snow/