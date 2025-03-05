Celebrate St Patrick's Day & Spend One Night in Dublin at the Doncaster Dome

By Katherine Kilgour
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:20 BST
The Wild MurphysThe Wild Murphys
The Wild Murphys
Enjoy a pre-St Patrick's Day night out at the Doncaster Dome at the award-winning Irish Music Tribute Show One Night in Dublin on Friday 14 March.

One Night in Dublin is the ultimate feel-good show performed live by "the best Irish band to never come from Ireland", The Wild Murphys - a six-piece band with Fiddle, Accordion, authentic Irish dancers and a whole lot of craic!

With songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell, The Fureys and many more, the show is a must for anyone who loves Irish music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join The Wild Murphys in ‘Murphys Bar’ as they cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.

For banter, blinding music and blarney check out https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/one-night-in-dublin/

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice