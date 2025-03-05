Celebrate St Patrick's Day & Spend One Night in Dublin at the Doncaster Dome
One Night in Dublin is the ultimate feel-good show performed live by "the best Irish band to never come from Ireland", The Wild Murphys - a six-piece band with Fiddle, Accordion, authentic Irish dancers and a whole lot of craic!
With songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell, The Fureys and many more, the show is a must for anyone who loves Irish music.
Join The Wild Murphys in ‘Murphys Bar’ as they cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.
For banter, blinding music and blarney check out https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/one-night-in-dublin/