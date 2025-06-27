Carers walk Nostell Priory, Wednesday June 25

Who can tell the wood from the trees?

The third carers walk of 2025 was at the National Trust property of Nostell Priory, formerly the home of the Winn family. Two carers and four members of Doncaster Ramblers (Neil, Jackie, Catherine and Steve) met in the car park for our 3.6 mile walk. The sky was a little overcast with a few spots of rain in the air but as the walk progressed the weather gradually improved and it was sunny and warm by the time we finished.

A short walk brought us to the stable block adjacent to the “big house” where a quick comfort break was taken.

We then headed off through the parkland towards Wakefield Road calling in at Wragby parish church of St Michael and our Lady which lies within the Nostell Estate.

Sometime was spent admiring the stained glass windows and the various plaques one of which commemorated the accidental death of a member of the Winn family whilst playing polo in India! Crossing the busy Wakefield Road, carefully, we walked through woods to the site of the reclaimed Crofton Colliery.

Setting off with a spring in in their step

Continuing on footpath we eventually came to the village of New Crofton where we joined another footpath which brought us back to Wakefield Road at Foulby which again we crossed with care.

As short road walk then brought us to the Headquarters of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance at where a helicopter had just landed.

We then followed the narrow road which took us towards the Nostell Priory Holiday Park where we re-entered Nostell Priory parkland at the bottom of Obelisk Park.

Following the footpath took us back to the stable block passing the lake, and crossing it on the ornate bridge, on the way and getting great views of the big house and parkland.

A short walk took us back to the car park.

Thanks to those who came on the walk, and thanks to Jackie, Catherine and Neil for helping out.

Stephen J Tomlinson