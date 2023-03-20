Lego building is far more than simply a boxed set… we want to set the bricks free and encourage fans of all ages to build truly incredible creations! The fantastic displays at Doncaster Brick Festival will inspire you, and we make sure that all visitors have access to the bricks that can make those ideas become reality.

For young builders there will be a host of competitions, speed building challenges and other activities, plus several large brick pits where they can let their imaginations run wild. And for the big kids there will be unique large scale displays created by master builders from around the country, with a chance to chat to fellow builders about their latest projects. There will also be a selection of traders selling everything from single bricks to retired sets, custom displays, mini figures, and so much more! Whether you are trying to fill in gaps in vintage collection, grab a pre-loved bargain set or just want to keep the kids happy, you’re sure to find something at Brick.