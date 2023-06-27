News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Hungarian-born Doncaster author bids for bestseller charts after penning three books

A prolific Doncaster author is setting his sights on the best-seller charts after penning three books – with more on the way.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

Peter Racz, who lives in Rossington and who originally hails from Hungary, already has a science fiction action adventure book, a motivational and inspiration book and a children’s novel to his name – with his works up for sale on Amazon.

And the 32-year-old says he has plans for many more over the coming years, despite only publishing the very first in his trio of books in February this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I have always possessed a lifelong passion for imagination and creativity.

Doncaster author Peter Racz has penned three books in a matter of months.Doncaster author Peter Racz has penned three books in a matter of months.
Doncaster author Peter Racz has penned three books in a matter of months.
Most Popular

"This passion manifested early on, leading me to write for a science fiction gaming community over the past two years, where I produced engaging short stories, epic lore, and complex treasure hunts.

"At 32 years of age, I remain devoted to pursuing knowledge and philosophical insights, and my sense of adventure constantly propels me forward.

"I am eager to continue exploring new opportunities to share my talents and passions with the world.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first book, The Divine Light Universe: One More Day. Vol 1, features tales from a Universe, where miraculous beings come into existence.

He said: “Gods, aliens and time traveller intertwine paths on a young blue planet that is taking its own punishment with many off worldly beings visiting the natives.

“In this journey the reader will experience a birth of a reality, with a primary star system that gives birth to stars and galaxies across the Cosmos, eventually consciousness starts spawning across the Universe.”

The second book, The Divine Light Universe, Tales of Wonder is a children's book, with a fun colourful inspiration for young ones to overcome challenges. while his third book is called The Inner Call, a motivational and inspirational book for adults on how they can tap into the universal power of the law of attraction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The books are all available to buy from Amazon at the links below

The Divine Light Universe, One More Day. Vol 1 https://amzn.eu/d/hsFMUHN

The Divine Light Universe, Tales of Wonder. https://amzn.eu/d/adVb0oP

The Inner Call https://amzn.eu/d/hmSEqTj

Related topics:DoncasterRossingtonHungaryAmazon