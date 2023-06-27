Hungarian-born Doncaster author bids for bestseller charts after penning three books

Peter Racz, who lives in Rossington and who originally hails from Hungary, already has a science fiction action adventure book, a motivational and inspiration book and a children’s novel to his name – with his works up for sale on Amazon.

And the 32-year-old says he has plans for many more over the coming years, despite only publishing the very first in his trio of books in February this year.

He said: “I have always possessed a lifelong passion for imagination and creativity.

Doncaster author Peter Racz has penned three books in a matter of months.

"This passion manifested early on, leading me to write for a science fiction gaming community over the past two years, where I produced engaging short stories, epic lore, and complex treasure hunts.

"At 32 years of age, I remain devoted to pursuing knowledge and philosophical insights, and my sense of adventure constantly propels me forward.

"I am eager to continue exploring new opportunities to share my talents and passions with the world.”

The first book, The Divine Light Universe: One More Day. Vol 1, features tales from a Universe, where miraculous beings come into existence.

He said: “Gods, aliens and time traveller intertwine paths on a young blue planet that is taking its own punishment with many off worldly beings visiting the natives.

“In this journey the reader will experience a birth of a reality, with a primary star system that gives birth to stars and galaxies across the Cosmos, eventually consciousness starts spawning across the Universe.”

The second book, The Divine Light Universe, Tales of Wonder is a children's book, with a fun colourful inspiration for young ones to overcome challenges. while his third book is called The Inner Call, a motivational and inspirational book for adults on how they can tap into the universal power of the law of attraction.

The books are all available to buy from Amazon at the links below

The Divine Light Universe, One More Day. Vol 1 https://amzn.eu/d/hsFMUHN

The Divine Light Universe, Tales of Wonder. https://amzn.eu/d/adVb0oP