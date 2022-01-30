Toby Oliver, who was head of marketing and communications at the venue in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, has released self-help and positvity book Rise And Shine: How To Transform Your Life, Morning by Morning

Published by Piatkus, sales are going so well the publisher is already having to reprint and Pplans are also in the place for a number of European editions of the book.

Written with his sister Kate, the book promises to show us how to invite more happiness, wellbeing and success into our lives, one morning at a time.

Toby, who first came to South Yorkshire as student and never left, said, “The way you start your morning matters - it sets the tone for the rest of your day, shaping your mood, focus and productivity. It’s simple, the way you start your day is the way your day is going to be. Ask you yourself, ‘do I rise and shine or do I rise and whine?’”

“And, if you do ‘rise and whine’ or moan or worry then know that with a few simple changes to your mornings you can bring the shine back.”

Toby studied English Literature at the University of Sheffield before embarking on a career in marketing and communications for the arts and local government sectors. One of his first jobs was as Media Manger at Sheffield Theatres before becoming Head of Arts and Cultural Promotion at Sheffield City Council and later Head of Marketing & Communications at Cast.

He later decided to leave the world of communications and retrain as a therapist and grief counsellor.

Toby who lives in Sheffield, specialises in helping those affected by loss and bereavement. He works for Cavendish Cancer Care, St Luke’s Hospice Clifford House and in private practice.

Rise and Shine is Toby’s first book and the motivation in writing it was to help as many people as possible.

“The reason Kate and I decided to write Rise and Shine was to share the tools and techniques that had helped us and many of our clients to change our lives for the better by taking charge of our mornings. The benefits can be remarkable – greater satisfaction, increased productivity and less anxiety to name just a few.

"Working one on one or in small groups is really important but obviously limits how many people can benefit. We hope that through Rise and Shine we can reach many thousands more. Because now more than ever, given the current challenges we’re facing, we need ways to help us feel calmer, clearer and better able to cope,” said Toby.

In Rise and Shine, Sheffield-based therapist Toby and chartered psychologist Kate share their innovative approach to embracing mornings: the S.H.I.N.E. method. A unique and flexible way to build positive, long-term habits, S.H.I.N.E. represents the five elements we all need in our mornings:

Silence - create stillness, peace and reflection

Happiness - discover techniques to help you begin the day feeling confident and uplifted

Intention - find practices that empower you to shape your day

Nourishment - feed your mind, body and soul

Exercise - get your body moving, creating energy for the day ahead

Based on the latest scientific research, as well as ancient traditions and insights gathered from decades of personal and professional experience, Rise and Shine offers thirty different practices that will encourage you to curate a routine that blends seamlessly with your lifestyle.

“The beauty of the S.H.I.N.E. method,” says Toby “is how easy and flexible it is. There are no rigid rules or fixed routines to follow. You don’t need lots of time or loads of money to enjoy the benefits. This was essential to us – that everyone could easily create the right routine that works for them and their individual situation.”

“Well that and making sure it was both fun and effective to do,” he added. “Because by changing your mornings, you can change your life.”