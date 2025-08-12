Doncaster shop's escape room trip to hell to launch new book

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Aug 2025, 08:56 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 08:57 BST
A Doncaster bookstore will stage an escape room style trip to hell with quizzes and games to mark the launch of a new novel.

A Trip to Hell and Back will take place at Waterstones in Frenchgate on August 26 for the launch of R F Kuang’s new tome Katabasis.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for an evening of hellish quizzes and games, including an escape room style trip to Hell, all with some awesome prizes.

“Preorder your copy of Katabasis in store with us today, grab your ticket for the event online, and we will see you there - it's time to work together and see if you can beat Hell itself!

Waterstones will stage an escape room style event to mark the launch of a new novel.placeholder image
Katabasis is the story of a hero's descent to the underworld.

Grad student Alice Law has only ever had one goal: to become the brightest mind in the field of analytic magick.

But the only person who can make her dream come true is dead and – inconveniently – in Hell. And Alice, along with her biggest rival Peter Murdoch, is going after him.

But Hell is not as the philosophers claim, its rules are upside-down, and if she’s going to get out of there alive, she and Peter will have to work together.

That’s if they can agree on anything.

Will they triumph, or kill each other trying?

Tickets for the event, which will take place from 6pm, are available from Waterstones via their Facebook page HERE

Please note that author R FKuang will not be in attendance.

