Doncaster author to release advent calendar style Christmas horror book

A young Doncaster author is to release an advent calendar style Christmas horror book – by releasing one chapter a day in the run up to the festive period.

Tiffany Hepworth, who has already penned and released a number of books packed with chilling thrills and spills, is set to release On One Ghastly Christmas Eve on November 28 – with chapters released each day from December 1.

Writing books since the age of nine, the Stainforth writer published her debut novel at 19 years old and has been writing gripping page turners with violent twists ever since.

She prides herself in writing original stories full of cliff hangers and gory descriptions.

Announcing the latest book she said: “I'm doing something I've never done before.

"It will follow the amazing advent novel trend – one chapter per day from December 1 until Christmas Eve!

"Exciting times! Make sure you keep your Kindle close while decorating that tree!”