Doncaster author to release advent calendar style Christmas horror book

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:07 BST
A young Doncaster author is to release an advent calendar style Christmas horror book – by releasing one chapter a day in the run up to the festive period.

Tiffany Hepworth, who has already penned and released a number of books packed with chilling thrills and spills, is set to release On One Ghastly Christmas Eve on November 28 – with chapters released each day from December 1.

Writing books since the age of nine, the Stainforth writer published her debut novel at 19 years old and has been writing gripping page turners with violent twists ever since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She prides herself in writing original stories full of cliff hangers and gory descriptions.

Doncaster author Tiffany Hepworth has penned a Christmas horror novel.placeholder image
Doncaster author Tiffany Hepworth has penned a Christmas horror novel.

Announcing the latest book she said: “I'm doing something I've never done before.

"It will follow the amazing advent novel trend – one chapter per day from December 1 until Christmas Eve!

"Exciting times! Make sure you keep your Kindle close while decorating that tree!”

Related topics:DoncasterStainforth
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice