Doncaster author pens new book focusing on miners during First World War

An acclaimed Doncaster author has penned a new book focusing the role of local miners during the First World War.

Brian Elliott, who lives in Warmsworth, has written Miners and The Great War, a new publication looking at the role of colliery workers during the 1914-18 conflict.

He said: “It covers all coalfield areas of Britain and it's the first book that attempts to tell the story of the massive role of miners in the war - about half a million of them having served by 1918, mostly as volunteers.

"They were active in all theatres of war and in all of the military services.

Doncaster author Brian Elliott has penned a new book focusing on the role of miners during World War One.

"Sir Michael Parkinson did the foreword not long before his passing. I got to know Michael during the research period and met him at one of his last theatre shows.”

Acts of gallantry by miners, especially on the Western Front were almost commonplace, 51 getting VCs, about one in twelve of all FWW VCs awarded.

He added: “The book is based on around 800 case studies and mini bios of miners in military service and also includes subjects little covered before such conscientious objectors, miners as POWs and the roles of women in the war.”

The book will be launched at the National Coal Mining Museum Caphouse Colliery site on 10 May from 10.30am.

Paul Brookes, the Wombwell poet will also be making a contribution to the presentation and on 13 June, in the council chamber at Barnsley there will be a similar event, featuring “Bard of Barnsley” Ian McMillan.

Added Brian: “At the outbreak of the Great War in 1914, despite many difficulties and falling manpower, coalmining was the most important industry in Great Britain.

"Thousands voluntarily swapped the pit for what many thought would be a better and safer option, around a quarter of a million enlisting by 1915; and about one in five of all military volunteers came from the coalfields of England, Scotland and Wales, an astonishing proportion.

"Whether working below and above ground at collieries or as part of the armed forces, miners played a very significant role during the Great War of 1914-18, a total contribution that deserves to be told.”

