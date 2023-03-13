Before Mrs Beeton - Elizabeth Raffald, England's Most Influential Housekeeper

A Yorkshire-born woman who wrote The Experienced English Housekeeper, the

eighteenth-century’s most revered cookery book.

Food historian Neil Buttery brings Elizabeth’s life to the fore and recounts the

Hogarth’s Six Servants (1750). A rare naturalistic glance at eighteenth-century domestic service.

extraordinary rise and fall of Britain’s defining cook and housekeeper.

The great Elizabeth Raffald used to be a household name, and her list of accomplishments would make even the highest of achievers feel suddenly impotent. After becoming housekeeper at Arley Hall in Cheshire at age twenty-five, she married and moved to Manchester, transforming the Manchester food scene and business community, writing the first A to Z directory and creating the first domestic servants registry office, the first temping agency if you will.

Not only that, she set up a cookery school and ran a high class tavern attracting both gentry and nobility.

She reputedly gave birth to sixteen daughters, wrote book on midwifery and was an effective exorciser of evil spirits.

The Assembly Rooms in York were one of the main attractions for young ladies during the eighteenth century, and the ladies were, in turn, an attraction for young men looking for wives.

These achievements gave her notoriety and standing in Manchester, but it all pales in comparison to her biggest achievement; her cookery book The Experienced English Housekeeper.

Published in 1769, it ran to over twenty editions and brought her fame and fortune.

But then disaster; her fortune lost, spent by her alcoholic husband. Bankrupted twice, she spent her final years in a pokey coffeehouse in a seedy part of town.

Her book, however, lived on. Influential and often imitated (but never bettered), it became the must-have volume for any kitchen, and it helped form our notion of traditional British food as we think of it today.

To tell Elizabeth’s tumultuous rise and fall story, historian Neil Buttery doesn’t just delve into the history of food in the eighteenth century, he has to look at trade and empire, domestic service, the agricultural revolution, women’s rights, publishing and copyright law, gentlemen’s clubs and societies, the horse races, the defeminization of midwifery, and the paranormal, to name but a few.

Elizabeth Raffald should be revered, not unknown. How can this be? Perhaps we should ask Mrs Beeton...

About the Author: Dr Neil Buttery is a chef and restaurateur who has been studying and writing about the history of British food for over a decade.

His research and writing on the subject can be read on his long-running blog British Food: A History and heard on The British Food History Podcast.

His combination of academic study and practical cookery has led to appearances on

Channel Four’s Britain’s Most Historic Towns, Radio Four’s The Food Programme and Channel 5’s Secrets of the Royal Palaces.