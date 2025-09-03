BGT Sensation Brings His Cabaret Show to Hull

Hull is about to get a little more fabulous. Britain’s Got Talent breakout star Jonathan Rippon will be bringing his glittering cabaret show to Cherry’s Bar on Saturday September 13 – and the best part? Entry is absolutely free.

If the name rings a bell, that’s because Jonathan became one of the most unexpected and unforgettable stars of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent. His now-legendary audition saw him burst into his original comedy song “First Time in Blackpool”, before stripping down to a dazzling pair of gold hot pants and matching shirt. The audience roared, Ant and Dec looked like they didn’t know where to put themselves, and even Simon Cowell was left speechless – a rare feat in itself. With a standing ovation and a resounding ‘Yes’ from Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden, Jonathan sailed through. His audition has since been viewed by over a million people online.

But Jonathan’s glitter-fuelled cabaret persona is only one side of the story. Long before hot pants and viral fame, he was a Choral Scholar at King’s College, Cambridge. His rich bass voice has taken him across the globe – from Sydney Opera House to Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, and from The Royal Albert Hall to the Early Music in Bermuda. He’s performed opera at the Edinburgh Festival and Disney classics at Wilderness. He’s also lent his vocals to some big names, singing with London Contemporary Voices alongside Sam Smith, Kim Wilde, Laura Mvula and Basement Jaxx, and even recording at Abbey Road Studios with The Cantus Ensemble for Classic FM.

And if that wasn’t enough, Jonathan is also carving out a name for himself as one of the UK’s most exciting LGBTQ+ stand-up comedians. He’s already reached the finals of the Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year and LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year, as well as the semi-finals of So You Think You’re Funny?. This summer alone, has been a whirlwind of Pride stages, musical theatre raves, and he has even launched a dating app at Manchester Pride – all while writing new songs and stand-up material. Oh, and he bagged his first comedy competition win at Stockton’s Beat the Gong in June.

Now, Jonathan is bringing all that talent, sparkle, and chaos to Hull for one night only. Expect comedy, powerhouse vocals, and perhaps even a surprise appearance from those infamous gold hot pants.