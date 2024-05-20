Bawtry car auction re-opens for first time in eight years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in the third generation of family-run ownership, Motor Auction Group (MAG) has announced plans to hold a car auction at its Bawtry, South Yorkshire site for the first time in eight years.

The first vehicle auction was hosted in 1947 at the site in Market Place Bawtry, and became an integral part of the local community until it closed in 2016.

MAG will be hosting a dedicated physical car auction on Saturday 1 June for Arnold Clark to sell 120 ex-dealer part exchanges that will also be simultaneously offered to online buyers. You can pre-register for the event here and save queuing on the day.

This event is in addition to MAG’s already packed digital and physical sales schedule as the market returns to more of a seasonal pre-COVID state where an increased supply of used vehicles is being sold at auction.

Bawtry Motor Auction back in the day

“We have seen a noticeable increase in used volumes since March and our Rotherham physical site has been extremely busy as has our Corby online facility,” explained MAG director Matt Gill.

“We mothballed Bawtry when we moved to our new 10-acre site in Rotherham in 2016. But the way our volume growth is going we haven’t ruled out hosting auctions or processing vehicles at the site in the future,” he added.