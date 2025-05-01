Artwork in the frame at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The amazing artwork of an accomplished Deaf artist has gone on display at a Doncaster college for students and staff to enjoy.

Six pieces of work by Rubbena Aurangzeb-Tariq, who is a well-known Deaf artist, have now adorned the walls of the Deaf Education Centre, a new specialised Deaf provision at Communication Special College Doncaster which is managed by Doncaster Deaf Trust.

The Deaf Education Centre, which opened last year, provides students with comprehensive support in their preferred communication method with a particular focus on British Sign Language (BSL) and independence skills development.

Rubbena, who is based in London, visited both the college and Doncaster School for the Deaf last November to conduct an art workshop with pupils and students and share her inspiring journey as an artist.

Artist Rubbena Aurangzeb-Tariq (centre) showcasing her artwork with (L) Natalie Pollard, BSL manager at Doncaster Deaf Trust, and (R) Tracey Jamison, interim principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster.

She empowered students with her story and guided them to create their own abstract art to express their creative ideas and inspirations, with the students’ final pieces being showcased in the Deaf Education Centre.

Rubbena since agreed to provide six pieces of her unique artwork to also be put on display in the centre and she recently joined staff from the college to put them in pride of place.

Natalie Pollard, BSL manager at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Rubbena is a remarkable Deaf role model for our students, not only because of her talent as an artist but also because of the way she embraces her Deaf identity and uses her platform to inspire others. Her work reflects the experiences and aspirations of d/Deaf individuals, demonstrating that there are no limits to what they can achieve. By showcasing Rubbena’s art in our centre, we aim to encourage our students to think beyond conventional paths and envision a future filled with possibilities.

“We believe that her work serves as a powerful motivational tool for our students to explore their own unique talents and passions as they prepare for life beyond college. Rubbena’s art is not only visually captivating but also carries a deeper message of resilience, empowerment, inclusion, and the importance of cultural representation. Her contribution is a valuable step towards creating an inclusive, inspiring environment where our students feel seen, heard, and encouraged to dream big at the Deaf Education Centre. We are so grateful to Rubbena for supporting us and providing us with these amazing pieces to go on display.”

Rubbena said: “This artwork was created after I ran a series of workshops with Doncaster Deaf Trust’s school and college students, where I hoped to capture their vision and energy.

“They are abstract paintings so you need to explore your own interpretation of them, but they give the freedom to find new meanings and opportunities through the eyes of those who view them. I am so pleased they are now on display in the Deaf Education Centre. It was a real honour to work with all the young people who not only inspired my work but also helped create some wonderful artwork themselves.”