Wonderful world of bees and butterflies to go on show in new Doncaster art exhibition
The Pollinators, created by visual artist Bethan Maddocks, is a sensory adventure for all ages and is coming to The Point in South Parade this May.
A spokesperson said: “This exciting exhibition will take you on a journey to discover the vital role these creatures play in our world.”
“I wanted to create an exhibition that celebrates these incredible insects and the ancient traditions of beekeeping,” says Bethan.
“Through interactive art works, the whole family can explore the magic of pollination – through playing and moving ‘pollen’ from sculpture to sculpture, exploring swarms of paper honey bees and spinning moths, or reflecting on the crops that rely on busy pollinators to help them reproduce”.
Whether you’re a tiny tot or a grown-up explorer, The Pollinators is designed to engage and entertain everyone.
A spokesperson added: “Come and immerse yourselves in paper sculptures, buzzing soundscapes and enchanting shadow displays, uncover fascinating folklore and traditions surrounding bees and let your creativity bloom by creating your own pollinator masterpieces in the dedicated making space.”
In developing the work for The Point, Bethan worked with local groups of early years children and adults to playfully explore pollen, flowers and insects.
She also worked with musician Bridie Jackson and beekeepers from South Yorkshire and Northumberland to create a soundscape that talks of the importance of bees, pollination and the tradition of ‘Telling the Bees’ important events in community life.
Bethan works with archives, communities and organisations to collect stories and make socially engaged, site-specific artwork.
Often working with light, paper, fabric and found objects she creates interactive, tactile sculpture and installations. Narratives gathered through conversation and collaborative making are constructed into playful artwork which explore the relationship between storytelling, community and immersive installation.
The Point, Doncaster’s dedicated Centre for Creative Health in the heart of the city, is proud to host this brand-new exhibition.
Entry to The Pollinators is completely free, making it the perfect way to spend quality time with your family this spring and summer. The exhibition runs from 3 May until 21 June, 2024. Please call 01302 341662 for opening times.
