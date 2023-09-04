Best-known for her suspended sculptures and large-scale installations, Parker has exhibited at many national and international galleries including Tate Britain, the Royal Academy of Arts, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Her works of art transform everyday objects into something extraordinary, often by breaking them down using dramatic processes including burning, squashing, stretching, and cutting, before building them back up again in new arrangements.

By reconfiguring domestic objects in this way, Parker examines their uses and pasts, encouraging us to explore our own relationships with the world around us.

Cornelia Parker, Fox Talbot’s Articles of Glass (bottoms up), from: Fox Talbot’s Articles of Glass, 2016. Courtesy and © the artist and Alan Cristea Gallery, 2023. Photo: FXP Photography, London, 2017.

As well as sculpture, Parker works in a variety of other mediums including embroidery, drawing, photography, and film.

This Hayward Gallery Touring exhibition arose from Parker’s investigations into photogravure – a photomechanical process which produces images through the exposure of a photographic positive onto a copper printing plate.

Parker reinvented the technique by substituting the photographic negative for three-dimensional objects that are laid directly onto the photogravure plate.

Where the surface of a light bulb or vase meets the plate, it leaves a sharply defined black impression; where it curves away the impression grows lighter, capturing shadows to create a spectral still life. In this way, Parker also draws on the early photographic techniques pioneered by the 19th-century photographer Henry Fox Talbot, whose solar prints, the first versions of the ‘photogram’, were generated without a camera by placing an object onto photosensitive paper and exposing it to light.

Sarah Eastaff, Director (Arts & Education), from The Point said: “We are so pleased to be hosting work by one of Britain’s best loved and most acclaimed contemporary artists at The Point. This exhibition is a great starting point for exploring 2D and 3D objects, the properties of materials and printmaking techniques, and we hope as many people as possible will visit while it is here.”

The gallery at The Point is always free to visit and Cornelia Parker: ‘One Day This Glass Will Break’ will be on display from September 18 until 24 November 2023.

Teachers are invited to bring their classes to visit the exhibition and can book in for a self-facilitated visit, for free. If you are a teacher in the Doncaster borough and would like to bring your class for a visit, please contact [email protected] or telephone 01302 341662.

The Point is a fully accessible building with a Changing Places facility, café, and gardens. Opening times can be found at www.thepoint.org.uk.