New art exhibition focusing on Israel-Gaza war set to open in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 15:12 BST
A striking new art exhibition focusing on the Israel-Gaza war is to open in Doncaster.

Artist Darren Cullen, who works under the name of Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives, will unveil the display at ArtBomb in Hall Gate from 6.30pm on Friday 16 May.

He said: “This is a new art installation focusing on Israeli apartheid and genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The display is designed to coincide with the 77th anniversary of the Nakba – the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs through their violent displacement and dispossession of land, property, and belongings, during the 1948 Palestine war as well as the ongoing persecution and displacement of Palestinians by Israel.

The new art exhibition focuses on Israel and Palestine.placeholder image
The new art exhibition focuses on Israel and Palestine.

The exhibition will open until July and is viewable 24 hours a day

The event will also include speeches from members of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

Further details about the “Apartheid Apartments” display are available at the Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives website HERE

Related topics:GazaIsraelPalestinian
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice