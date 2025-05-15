New art exhibition focusing on Israel-Gaza war set to open in Doncaster
Artist Darren Cullen, who works under the name of Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives, will unveil the display at ArtBomb in Hall Gate from 6.30pm on Friday 16 May.
He said: “This is a new art installation focusing on Israeli apartheid and genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories."
The display is designed to coincide with the 77th anniversary of the Nakba – the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs through their violent displacement and dispossession of land, property, and belongings, during the 1948 Palestine war as well as the ongoing persecution and displacement of Palestinians by Israel.
The exhibition will open until July and is viewable 24 hours a day
The event will also include speeches from members of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.
Further details about the “Apartheid Apartments” display are available at the Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives website HERE