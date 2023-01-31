History of Doncaster's Pilkington Glass factory to be explored at new exhibition
The history of Doncaster’s former Pilkington Glass factory is to be explored in a new art exhibition.
The Point in South Parade is the venue for a free display by artist Mandy Keating from 6 February to 31 March.
The Glasshouse Project explores 90 years of the little-known social and glassmaking heritage of Pilkington in Doncaster, whilst celebrating those ‘ordinary’ people who worked for or had a connection with the company.
Originally established in St Helens in 1826, Pilkington opened its Doncaster factory in Kirk Sandall 1922 and the exhibition includes a mix of sculptural and framed artworks inspired by the site, created in collaboration with local people.
The works will include vibrant collaged portraits of people connected to Pilkington and large-scale black and white photographs from a rarely seen collection documenting the workers and factory; an homage to the glass, the designs and most of all, the people.