History of Doncaster's Pilkington Glass factory to be explored at new exhibition

The Point in South Parade is the venue for a free display by artist Mandy Keating from 6 February to 31 March.

The Glasshouse Project explores 90 years of the little-known social and glassmaking heritage of Pilkington in Doncaster, whilst celebrating those ‘ordinary’ people who worked for or had a connection with the company.

The new exhibition explores the history of Pilkington via artworks and photographs of the factory.

Originally established in St Helens in 1826, Pilkington opened its Doncaster factory in Kirk Sandall 1922 and the exhibition includes a mix of sculptural and framed artworks inspired by the site, created in collaboration with local people.