From Monday 12th to Thursday 15th February, groups and organisations in Mexborough will host a range of free and low cost, all-age learning events at many of their community venues, with everything from learning the ukulele and digital lego, to a court room experience for adults and boxing sessions for teenagers.

There will also be activities for our littlest residents, hosted within the local Family Hubs.

Remake Learning is an initiative brought over from America to inspire curiosity, spark passion and ignite a love for learning outside of the classroom.

Four-day Remake Learning Festival hits Mexborough this February half term.

The UK’s first ever Remake Learning festival was held in Doncaster in May 2023, which saw over 10,000 people attending over 220 fun and engaging learning events and activities across the city.

The city-wide festival is planned to make a comeback for May 2024, but residents of Mexborough will also have the opportunity to take part in a pop-up event this February half term.

The event will kick-start with a free Remake Learning Community Fun Day taking place at Mexborough Library, 2pm-5pm, with opportunities to meet real life exotic animals and learn about their care with Reptile Rendezvous, craft activities such as printing your own bags and textiles and there are also limited, free snack bags for children.

Festival events will take place across the four days at venues including Fox Gallery at Mexborough Business Centre, Tom Hill Youth Club in Denaby, the local Family Hubs, Mexborough Community Hub, local schools and others.

Doncaster’s Cabinet Member for Early Help, Education, Skills and Young People, Councillor Lani-Mae Ball added:

“We’re so excited to announce that Remake Learning is back and it’s going on tour! We’re bringing four days of wonderful learning opportunities to the residents of Mexborough and the surrounding areas.

“It will be great to see this initiative brought to life locally, ahead of our second annual, city-wide Remake Learning festival this May. What we love about Remake Learning is the ability to not only offer new experiences and learning for people, but to also showcase our fantastic, local community venues and organisations who sit at the heart of our communities.

“We hope everyone in the area will join in with something and we can’t wait to see the Remake Learning initiative continue to grow each year in Doncaster. Watch this space for details of the wider festival coming soon.”

Those interested in attending the Remake Learning Mexborough pop-up events can find a full list of events and details by visiting www.remakelearningdays.org/doncaster-uk