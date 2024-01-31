News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster’s Green Oak Morris team celebrate 50 years with new exhibition

Doncaster’s Green Oak Morris have opened an exhibition at the Danum Gallery Library andMuseum to mark their 50th anniversary.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:39 GMT
The exhibition, called ‘Steps, Sticks and Swords: The Story of Doncaster’s Morris Men’, invites visitors to explore the fascinating history of morris dancing and related English traditions.

Some of the items on display include a five foot dragon puppet, a Victorian top hat, a longsword used for Yorkshire sword dancing, and a ‘tatter jacket’ worn for wassailing.

The exhibition is suitable for all ages and includes an area for kids to dress-up as morris dancers!

This free exhibition runs Saturday 20 January to Saturday 24th February.

