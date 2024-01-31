Doncaster’s Green Oak Morris team celebrate 50 years with new exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition, called ‘Steps, Sticks and Swords: The Story of Doncaster’s Morris Men’, invites visitors to explore the fascinating history of morris dancing and related English traditions.

Some of the items on display include a five foot dragon puppet, a Victorian top hat, a longsword used for Yorkshire sword dancing, and a ‘tatter jacket’ worn for wassailing.

The exhibition is suitable for all ages and includes an area for kids to dress-up as morris dancers!

