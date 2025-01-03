Closing event at Danum Gallery with visual artist Sarah Villeneau and Juxtavoices Experimental Choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a rare outing for experimental choir, Juxtavoices will perform a new piece devised by Martin Archer, combining visual artist Sarah Villeneau's texts and Walt Shaw's graphic scores at Danum Gallery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Visceral Echoes closing day live event takes place on January 11, 2.30-3pm.

Performed in the gallery space, the audience will be able to walk round the exhibition while the singers perform in small groups around the works on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Villeneau is an artist now based in Doncaster working with clay, found materials and, increasingly, sound, to create visceral, abstract, organic sculptures that conjure up ideas of the body, while also suggesting the landscape and relics of a bygone age.

Art from Sarah Villeneau.

A selected member of The Royal Society of Sculptors, The Craft Potters Association, Homo Faber and Artcan, Villeneau has exhibited across the UK and in Japan. Her work is in private collections in the UK, Europe, USA and Japan.

Juxtavoices are a unique experimental "antichoir" from Sheffield, including many familiar faces from the city’s leftfield music, poetry and visual arts scene.

The group performs to structured scores which, however, have no fixed pitches and allow for improvisation and room to shape the detail of the scores as the music progresses. No two iterations are ever the same. Both trained and untrained voices are included. With three CDs and a recording at Maida Vale Studios for Radio 3’s Late Junction, the group have been performing for over 15 years in Sheffield and beyond.

Entrance is free and the event is open to all.