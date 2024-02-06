Captivating portraits of Doncaster residents go on display at The Point.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie specialises in capturing the lives, interests, and cultures of everyday people and the exhibition, entitled ‘Faces of Balby Bridge’ celebrates the spirit and diversity of the people living in the Balby Bridge estate.

It is the culmination of a year-long residency with Right Up Our Street; Doncaster’s community-led Creative People and Places arts programme funded by Arts Council England.

During 2023, Jamie spent time connecting with the residents of the Balby Bridge estate and photographing individuals to share their stories and vibrant personalities.

The exhibition features people from six community groups based in the area including The Conversation Club, Central Doncaster Family Hub, the SMILE Group, 7th Doncaster BBGA, Doncaster Deaf Society and Atlas Academy.

Sitters were given the opportunity to customise their portrait with coloured lighting and some chose to take their own image with the use of a remote control.

Everybody was encouraged to bring something to their photoshoot that they felt represented them; a precious, important, meaningful object used to help tell their story without words. Jamie said:

“I had the pleasure of photographing the brilliant children at Atlas Academy. I asked them to bring along a precious object or belongings, it was great to see how important books (and favourite teddies!) were to lots of the children I met that day.

"Some of them even took their own photo using a remote control and chose a coloured background which made their image even more individual.”

Having lived in the city all his life, Jamie was keen to shine a light on the communities of Doncaster and the photographs in this exhibition are the result of the kindness and energy of the people who live, work, or have a connection with the Balby Bridge estate.

Director of Right Up Our Street, Sally Lockey, shared her excitement about the exhibition, saying: “We are so pleased that the Faces of Balby Bridge is being exhibited at The Point gallery. It’s a great opportunity for the work created by Jamie Bubb and the community of Balby Bridge to be shared again in an accessible gallery setting. It really demonstrates that the work is not only relevant to the people who live on the estate but the wider people of Doncaster.”

Community members, art enthusiasts and the public alike are encouraged to come and see the portraits on display. The gallery at The Point is always free to visit and Faces of Balby Bridge will be on display from 19 February until 19 April 2024.

The Point is a fully accessible building with a Changing Places facility, café, and gardens. Opening times can be found at www.thepoint.org.uk.