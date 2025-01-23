An unforgettable evening of inspiration and celebration comes to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The “When You Tri” Celebration Party is set to transform Loversall Farm Party Barn into a breathtaking venue for an evening of fine dining and entertainment, all in the name of good cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the moment you arrive at the champagne reception, you’ll feel the excitement in the air. Raise a glass, mingle with VIPs, and enjoy the perfect start to an unforgettable evening. At 8pm, take your seat for a three-course Mexican-inspired dining experience, lovingly crafted by top chefs.

The heart of the celebration lies in the exclusive premiere of a powerful new documentary by Wayne Sables, which tells the inspiring story of Lindsy James and her incredible journey of resilience and transformation. After the screening, enjoy a thought-provoking Q&A session with Wayne, Lindsy, and the evening’s host, Dean Jackson, Founder of HUUB Design. Dean will guide you through the story behind “When You Tri,” offering a unique perspective on this remarkable tale of determination and hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting a meaningful cause isn’t just about giving back, it’s a powerful way to elevate your organisation. By aligning with a cause that transforms lives, you can enhance your brand’s reputation, build lasting goodwill within your community, and strengthen relationships with employees, customers, and partners who value corporate social responsibility.

The Party Barn at Loversall Farm.

Attending the When You Tri Celebration Party positions your organisation as a leader in making a positive impact, highlighting your commitment to creating a brighter future for young people while connecting with like-minded changemakers.

Tickets are £70 per person, with all proceeds supporting life-changing programmes for young people. Discounts are available for group tables, as well as for members of the Fusion Performance Club and the campaign’s Headline Heroes.

Secure your place at the “When You Tri” Celebration Party here today: https://www.activefusion.org.uk/when-you-tri-launch-event/

For sponsorship opportunities, or to donate an auction prize, please contact Lindsy James at [email protected]