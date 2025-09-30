An evening with David J Howe, author of new Dr Who book, Who Me!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I WAS NEARLY EXTERMINATED!! … but going to see the Daleks saved my life Even before David Howe was born, his father worked in the printing department at the Daily Express newspaper, a job he held until the newspaper moved out of Fleet Street in 1984.

Neither of them could have imagined that young David's interest in the television show Doctor Who would spark a lifelong obsession. When he was 15 years old, and using waste plastic from the printing floor that David’s father brought home, he brought Doctor Who’s most feared adversaries – the Daleks – to life, as David built one of the creatures from scratch using found and foraged materials.

From collecting Dalek toys in 1960s South London to becoming one of Doctor Who’s most influential historians, David J Howe’s life has been profoundly shaped by Britain’s beloved time-travelling hero. Over the years, David even worked alongside one of the most iconic Doctors of all – Jon Pertwee. But David’s passion for Doctor Who didn’t just inspire his career – it may also have saved his life.

On his way to see the Daleks at a Doctor Who exhibition in Cardiff, David suffered a major heart attack.

" Who me " David J Howe launches his book at Waterstones in Doncaster on the 9th of October 6 pm

Had he been at home, he would almost certainly have died. But his journey took him directly past one of the best cardiac hospitals in the country, Cardiff University Hospital. With the loving support of his wife, bestselling author Samantha Lee Howe, David survived to tell the tale.

In his engaging memoir, Who Me!, Howe shares his journey from young fan to professional authority, offering unprecedented insights into Doctor Who’s evolution over six decades. He takes readers behind the scenes of landmark moments in Who history, from helping organise the earliest conventions to publishing groundbreaking books about the series. His story intertwines personal milestones with defining moments inDoctor Who’s history, including his collaboration with Jon Pertwee on the actor’s autobiography and his involvement in shaping the BBC’s merchandise empire.

More than just a fan’s tale, this is the story of how Doctor Who shaped British popular culture – told through the eyes of someone who helped guide its legacy.

Essential reading not only for devoted Whovians but for anyone fascinated by the story of British television history.

Young David J Howe with with Dr Who legend John Pertwee .

Who Me!: A memoir of fandom, publishing, and six decades of Doctor Who history will be published in hardback, digital and audio: 9 October 2025.

Launch on the 9th at Waterstones in Doncaster.

