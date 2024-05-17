ABBA Magic returns: Empress Building hosts spectacular tribute concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Empress Building will host the "Gimme Gimme" ABBA Tribute Concert on December 21, 2024, celebrating 25 years of the tribute band’s performances. The event promises a night of classic ABBA hits, energetic performances, and a vibrant after-party. Jemma Evans, the General Manager, and Lawrence, who plays Benny Andersson, express their excitement for the show. Tickets are on sale May 29. 2024, at 9am.

Get ready to experience a night of glittering nostalgia and timeless music as the Empress Building proudly hosts the "Gimme Gimme" ABBA Tribute Concert on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Celebrating a remarkable 25 years of captivating performances, this event promises to transport audiences back to the golden era of pop with stunning authenticity.

Formed in 1999, Gimme Gimme has mesmerised audiences worldwide, from the bustling stages of Brazil to historic theatres in Europe. With their high-energy performances, lavish costume changes, and precision choreography, Gimme Gimme doesn’t just pay tribute to ABBA—they recreate the euphoria of an original ABBA concert.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shares her excitement: "We are thrilled to host this spectacular show. The energy and passion Gimme Gimme brings to the stage are unmatched, and we know our audience will be transported back to the magic of ABBA’s heyday. It’s an honour to celebrate such a significant milestone with them."

The concert will feature all the classic hits that made ABBA a household name, ensuring an evening of non-stop dancing, singing, and joyous celebration. With doors opening at 19:00, guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best seats and fully immerse themselves in the experience.

Lawrence, who plays Benny Andersson in Gimme Gimme, expresses his enthusiasm: "Performing these iconic songs is a privilege we cherish deeply. Our goal is to bring ABBA’s music to life and create an unforgettable night for everyone."

The evening's agenda includes a pre-show musical journey through the decades, a live ABBA performance, and a late-night after-party with a resident DJ spinning classic hits. Tickets are on sale now, with early bird specials available until three weeks before the event.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration. Dust off your dancing shoes, don your best retro attire, and join us for a night of ABBA magic at the Empress Ballroom.