A night of luxury, laughter, and bingo like you've never seen before

Say goodbye to mundane bingo nights and hello to an evening of splendour and surprises at the Empress Building & Ballroom. In an exclusive twist on a beloved classic, the Incredible Escapes Party Bingo event is set to redefine entertainment. Dream holidays, romantic getaways, and luxurious spa weekends are just a bingo call away. Coupled with the electrifying Dame Ida's comedy showcase, this event promises an unforgettable night of glamour, laughter, and the chance to win big.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, after being let down by a local party bingo company, took matters into her own hands, creating an event that goes beyond the ordinary. "We wanted to elevate the experience, to turn a simple game of bingo into a gateway to luxury and adventure. It's not just about the prizes but creating a night that will be remembered and talked about for years to come,"

The event distinguishes itself with:

Incredible Escapes Party Bingo

Luxurious Prizes: Forget the traditional bingo prizes. The Incredible Escapes Party Bingo offers winners experiences that money can't typically buy.

An Electrifying Atmosphere: From the moment guests step into the Empress Building, they'll be swept into a world of excitement, with a live DJ, stunning visuals, and an ambiance that screams glamour.

A Twist on Tradition: The bingo games themselves have been reimagined to offer fun, unpredictability, and sheer excitement, ensuring every participant is engaged and entertained.

Dame Ida's Electrifying Comedy Showcase: Adding to the night's entertainment is the spellbinding performance by Dame Ida, whose sharp wit and captivating stage presence promise to leave the audience in stitches.

This event is more than just a bingo night; it's a social spectacle where dreams can become a reality, and every game brings a new adventure. "We're inviting everyone to join us for a night that promises not just to be a game-changer but a life-changer. It's an opportunity to win the holiday of your dreams, enjoy non-stop entertainment, and make memories that last a lifetime," adds Evans.

Event Details:

Location: Empress Building & Ballroom, Mexborough, Doncaster

Date and Time: June 1, 2024

Don't miss this unparalleled night of entertainment, excitement, and the chance to win incredible prizes. The Empress Building is ready to welcome you to a bingo event like no other. Prepare for a night where luxury, laughter, and dreams come to life.

Book your tickets now and be part of an extraordinary journey at the Incredible Escapes Party Bingo event.

For more information and to secure your tickets click here

About the Empress Building & Ballroom: