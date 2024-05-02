A new podcast celebrating local creative talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster has faced many challenges, many of those challenges have been felt by creatives based in Doncaster. But now a brand new podcast seeks to platform the array of creative talent based in the city, with a view to help them get the recognition that they deserve.

Rajnish Madaan, a lifelong resident and documentary filmmaker, wanted to be part of the change by taking it upon himself to seek out and spotlight local creative talent. His first episode features Warren Draper, the founder of Bentley Urban Farm, a community farm seeking to tackle food poverty, and Doncopolitan, a magazine and now online based platform that celebrates the grassroots changemakers in the City. Warren talks about building a commune, his ideals around a democratic movement that looks locally to support those who wish to source their own food in a supportive network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The podcast has a conversational style where Rajnish seeks to not only find out about the work of the creative, but also reveals the personalities of those he features in each episode.

A brand new podcast you need to check out!

Rajnish has already secured up to 10 creatives for future release and looks forward to interviewing more "I’ve met some great creatives from Doncaster already, and I’m looking forward to people hearing their stories and showcasing the rich creative scene that Doncaster has!"