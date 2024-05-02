A new podcast celebrating local creative talent
Doncaster has faced many challenges, many of those challenges have been felt by creatives based in Doncaster. But now a brand new podcast seeks to platform the array of creative talent based in the city, with a view to help them get the recognition that they deserve.
Rajnish Madaan, a lifelong resident and documentary filmmaker, wanted to be part of the change by taking it upon himself to seek out and spotlight local creative talent. His first episode features Warren Draper, the founder of Bentley Urban Farm, a community farm seeking to tackle food poverty, and Doncopolitan, a magazine and now online based platform that celebrates the grassroots changemakers in the City. Warren talks about building a commune, his ideals around a democratic movement that looks locally to support those who wish to source their own food in a supportive network.
The podcast has a conversational style where Rajnish seeks to not only find out about the work of the creative, but also reveals the personalities of those he features in each episode.
Rajnish has already secured up to 10 creatives for future release and looks forward to interviewing more "I’ve met some great creatives from Doncaster already, and I’m looking forward to people hearing their stories and showcasing the rich creative scene that Doncaster has!"
New episodes are released bi-weekly and you can find the podcast on all major platforms by searching The Doncaster Connection, as well as hearing each episode as it is released directly from Madaan Media's website: www.madaanmedia.net/podcast