'A great place to visit' - carers walk Potteric Carr

The latest carers walk was held at Potteric Carr on Wednesday (23 July), a large wetland nature reserve managed by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust about 2 miles outside of Doncaster city centre. This wetland was once part of the Humberhead Levels a huge flat plain covering some 2000 square kilometres spread across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire which drained 20% of England’s landmass into the Humber Estuary.

In 1968 Low Ellers Nature Reserve was founded, this was the forerunner of Potteric Carr, which in the last 50 years has grown into the 200 hectare reserve we see today.

On what was a dry if a little overcast day, five carers joined the Doncaster Ramblers Walk Leader on a 4.5 mile walk around the perimeter of the reserve. The underfoot conditions were good as we stuck to the to the hard standing footpaths.

Due to the recent dry spell some of the water levels in the lakes was very low but we still managed to spot a heron and other birdlife during the walk, together with several species of butterflies, insects and wildflowers. The warm weather we have seen this spring and summer was evident in the profusion of early ripening blackberries.

Management of the vegetation on the reserve is assisted by Highland and Belted Galloway cattle which we spotted in the shade of a wooded area. These breeds of cattle are very hardy and can live outside all year in the severest weather conditions.

About half way into the walk we took advantage of a bench by one of the reserves many hides for a rest, brew and a bite to eat before continuing and finding our way back to the start point at the Visitor Centre.

Potteric Carr is a great place to visit and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust well worth supporting.

Thanks to all who came on the walk. Stephen J Tomlinson.