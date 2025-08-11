A fairytale collaboration - Lakeside Village and Cast unite for Cinderella pantomime magic

Doncaster’s beloved theatre, Cast and Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping are stepping into the spotlight together in a sparkling new partnership to support this year’s enchanting pantomime at Cast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved family pantomime returns to Cast with the enchanting tale of Cinderella, and Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping and Cast are teaming up to promote this magical production, which runs from Friday 28 November 2025 to Sunday 4 January 2026.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are very excited to be supporting this year’s panto – oh yes, we are!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a long-standing relationship with Cast and are huge fans of the pantomime. This works for us both as there is a big cross over with our family audiences and we know that lots of our customers attend the pantomime each year.

Lakeside and Cast team up to give this year's pantomime extra sparkle.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming some of the stars of the pantomime to the centre at some point soon, so keep a look out for them and for this year’s trailer which will feature some of our stores.”

Pantomime audiences will follow the kind-hearted Cinderella as she endures the antics of her wicked, bumbling stepsisters, until a royal invitation and a touch of fairy godmother magic set her on a path to the ball of her dreams. This year’s production promises to be Doncaster’s most extraordinary festive treat. So, polish your pumpkins and let your glass slippers shine, because you shall go to the ball!

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Lakeside Village once again to bring the magic of pantomime to life. Cinderella is a story full of joy, fun, and heart – everything we need during the festive season – and Lakeside Village’s support helps us bring that magic to even more families across Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we’re making sure everyone can feel part of the magic this Christmas.”

Tickets start from £15 and are available now at www.castindoncaster.com

For further information about Lakeside Village and its summer events visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk