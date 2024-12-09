Pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf explore inspiring career paths

Pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf are broadening their horizons through an expanded careers curriculum, featuring motivational visits from successful deaf professionals.

Secondary school students have welcomed inspirational deaf visitors who have shared their unique career journeys, providing valuable insights into professional success and overcoming workplace challenges.

Recent notable visitors included Rubbena Aurangzeb-Tariq, a talented deaf artist who discussed her artistic career and current professional role, and Adam Bassett, a deaf actor who shared his personal journey from school to professional performance.

Emma Smith, careers leader at Doncaster School for the Deaf, highlighted the significance of these visits, she said: "These visits are crucial for our pupils. They provide real-world connections and demonstrate the diverse career opportunities available to deaf individuals.

Rubbena Aurangzeb-Tariq's visit to Doncaster School for the Deaf

"Our pupils are always eager to learn about how professionals navigate and overcome barriers in a predominantly hearing workplace. These conversations are incredibly inspiring and help expand their understanding of potential career paths."

Beyond these professional visits, Emma has coordinated multiple industry experiences for the pupils, with site visits and engaging career talks from organisations including Nuffield Gym, First Bus Depot, Club Doncaster, the Hilton Garden Inn and Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

"Our goal is to encourage our pupils to aim high and recognise the vast array of career opportunities open to them," Emma explained. "By exposing them to different working environments and learning from professionals, we hope to motivate and inspire our students in their educational journey."

Later this month, the pupils will be trying out a new careers’ platform. This digital tool will enable pupils to build and maintain their own career profiles, documenting and reflecting on their career exploration activities.

For further information about Doncaster School for the Deaf visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school