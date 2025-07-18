Doncaster’s Dancing on Ice star Molly Lanaghan sparks buzz as she steps back into the spotlight

She wowed the nation on Dancing on Ice — and now Doncaster-born skater Molly Lanaghan is back in the spotlight, sparking speculation about what could be next in her rising career. The 26-year-old captured hearts across the country earlier this year when she glided to victory on what would become the final-ever season of ITV’s Dancing on Ice. Since then, Molly has kept things relatively low-key — but in recent weeks, she’s been spotted attending a string of high-profile London events, suggesting a new chapter may be just around the corner.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among them was a glamorous invite-only gala in the capital, where Molly turned heads for all the right reasons. While she kept a low profile, her polished appearance and growing presence on the event circuit have not gone unnoticed. With no official word on her next move, the public has been left guessing — and the rumours are swirling.

Could she be moving into TV presenting? Launching a fashion collaboration? Returning to skating in a new capacity? For now, Molly’s staying tight-lipped — but there’s no doubt she’s keeping doors open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster locals have long championed Molly, who began her skating journey at a young age in her hometown. Her work ethic, warmth, and talent have made her a standout role model for young people in South Yorkshire — and beyond.

Most recent Molly attends VIP Gala night for Elvis Presley's new Immersive Experience in London

“She’s representing Doncaster with style,” said one fan on social media. “Whatever she does next, we’ll be backing her all the way.”

From skating under the spotlights of prime-time television to walking the red carpets of major events, Molly’s transformation from local talent to national name has been inspiring to watch. And as she continues to build her post-Dancing on Ice path, all signs point to even bigger things ahead.

One thing’s for sure — Molly Lanaghan’s journey is just getting started, and Doncaster will be cheering her on every step of the way.