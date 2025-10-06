Can the Knights record their first win this season in the second outing, this time at their Castle Park home against Cambridge?

Round 2, Doncaster Knights v Cambridge RFC, Castle Park, Doncaster, Saturday 11th October, KO 2.30 pm. The Knights’ first league home game this season is against Cambridge RFC (the blood & sand).

Cambridge’s new signings.

    Vereimi Qorowale (Imi) joined Cambridge pre-season from Ampthill, as did back row/2nd row Arthur Thomas.

    Other new signings include

    Sam Asotasi (Samoan No. 8

    Chris Mills (Royal Navy back row

    Jack Boal (Ireland U19s prop)

    Barbarian hooker Joe Plunkett from Loughborough University’s successful BUCS Super Rugby.

    Full back Ben Currie joins the ranks from Ealing Trailfinders.

    Kiwi back row Sam Johnson joined from National One side Bishop’s Stortford.

    Back row Ardal Yallop signed from Cardiff Met.

    Second row Jake McCay from Les Abelles Rugby in Spain’s topflight.

    Centre Jasper Sorrell from Brunel University, Sorrell is a Wales U20 international, played at Saracens Academy and at Trailfinders Academy whilst at University.

    Fullback Ethan Thorne from French outfit US Oyannax.

    Hooker Jack Doorey-Palmer from Harlequins on a season-long loan.

    This virtually new squad normally means that players will take a few games to gel with each other. Their first game against Ampthill included 14 new starters.

    Last Friday the Knights were taught how to play to the conditions. In this case Storm Amy brought howling winds and driving rain. Will Wootton (pictured), Knight scrum half replacement on loan from Sale who was playing on the wing, ran a brilliant support line and showed great pace to finish the try. This left the score 26-8.

    Cambridge RFC lost their first game 24-45 to Ampthill, they scored a try-bonus point in the loss. Ampthill scored seven tries in reply. Blood & sand try-scorers were prop Jake Ellwood (22'), hooker Dylon Irvine (39'), back row Dan Eckersley (69') and replacement flanker Stewart (73').

    Other fixtures across England.

    Friday 10th October

    London Scottish v Nottingham

    Saturday 11th October

    Hartpury RFC V Worcester Warriors

    Ampthill v Cornish Pirates

    Caldy v Richmond

    Coventry v Bedford Blues

    Ealing Trailfinders v Chinnor

    Congratulations to back row Thom Smith (pictured) who made his 50th appearance as a Knight last Friday against Nottingham.

