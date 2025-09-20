You Bet! will not be on when you expect it this weekend 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You Bet! On Tour has been moved this weekend.

ITV has confirmed the celebs who will appear.

But when exactly will the show be on?

You Bet! has hit the road for the second of its revived seasons. Touring the country, it has welcomed plenty of celebrities in the first few weeks.

ITV has once again moved the show around a fair bit recently. But it is getting one of its biggest changes so far today (September 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will the show be on this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

You Bet! fans warned it has been moved tonight

Rylan Clark, Holly Willoughby, Stephen Mulhern and Babatunde Aleshe. | Rollercoaster Television/ITV

In a massive change, ITV has moved You Bet! On Tour to a very early time slot today (September 20). It is set to start at 6pm this evening, according to the schedule.

For reference, it started at 8.30pm last weekend. You might get caught out by the surprise change, if you aren’t careful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is on You Bet! On Tour this week?

Holly Willoughby will make her highly anticipated return to You Bet! this weekend. Having co-hosted the show back at the end of 2024, she stepped down from regular appearances this year.

However, she is on the celebrity panel today (September 20). She is joined by Rylan Clark and Babatunde Aleshe.

Which other celebs are on You Bet! On Tour?

Each episode of the season will feature a panel of celebrities, which was the same format in the first series back in late 2024. The full line-up for the season is as follows:

Holly Willoughby

Zoe Ball

Rob Beckett

Alex Brooker

Rylan Clark

Alesha Dixon

Alison Hammond

Babatunde Aléshé

Josie Gibson

Danny Jones

Eddie Kadi

Judi Love

Oti Mabuse

Nick Mohammed

AJ Odudu

Will Best

Greg Rutherford

Adam and Ryan Thomas

Johnny Vegas

Josh Widdicombe

Who is the host of You Bet! On Tour?

Unlike the first season of the revived show, the ITV programme will only have one host this time around. Stephen Mulhern will be on sole hosting duties for the upcoming episodes, however, Holly Willoughby will be back as part of the panel during the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Everything is bigger and better! We’ve got the outdoors - at one point we took over the entire Bournemouth Beach for one challenge. That would never fit in any studio, unless we were to hire Wembley.”

Stephen added: “It feels great to be back. It’s not only a new series but we’re actually out and about and we’re going to join the great British public. We’re touring the show and it feels so fresh.

“We’ve been very lucky with the weather, the sun is shining and it’s just glorious to watch. Touring the country, not only do you get to see more of Great Britain, we get out and meet more people that can do more extravagant stuff.

“For example, one of my favourite ones is Man vs Beast where we went to this showjumping course, which we’d never be able to fit in the studio. It’s going to blow you away!”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.