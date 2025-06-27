WIN Craig David VIP tickets for his TS5 Live gig at Sheffield Don Valley Bowl

Say Bo' Selecta! Craig David is bringing his historic TS5 Live tour to Sheffield Don Valley Bowl on July 11. | Craig David

Get ready to Re-Rewind the ultimate summer soundtrack – music legend Craig David is storming into Sheffield with his TS5 Live tour and we’ve got VIP tickets up for grabs!

The icon behind pop classics 7 Days, Fill Me In, Walking Away, Rendezvous and What’s Your Flava? will perform at Sheffield Don Valley Bowl, in Coleridge Road, on Friday, July 11, 6pm - 10.30pm.

Trust us, you don’t want to miss Craig David Live At The Bowl.

Superstar Craig David is the legend behind a generation of R&B and garage anthems.

His TS5 show is unlike anything else – it’s a live party vibe where he sings, DJs, and MCs all in one. Named after his Miami apartment (Tower Suite 5), where he first started hosting private jam sessions.

TS5 has since exploded into a global phenomenon, from Ibiza Rocks to huge festivals around the world.His career started in 1999 when a then-unknown Craig David featured on Artful Dodger’s Re-Rewind. From there, his meteoric rise brought us hit after hit, cementing his place as one of Britain’s most beloved music stars.

Fast forward to now, and he’s still smashing it.

With eight studio albums under his belt (including 2022’s ‘22’, marking his 22nd year in the game), a best-selling book (What’s Your Vibe?) and fans spanning multiple generations, Craig David is the definition of staying power.

Sheffield has always shown the love – from his 2018 Tramlines Festival appearance to his unforgettable 2022 TS5 night at the O2 Academy. He also played an intimate gig for lucky Real radio and The Star readers at Sheffield Winter Garden in 2010.

Now he’s back under the stars to perform for thousands of fans at Don Valley Bowl at a massive outdoor party.

And if you're Walking Away from this thinking you’ll grab tickets later – you might want to think again.

His last Sheffield show sold out in a flash, and demand for this summer’s outdoor party has been sky-high.

Expect big tunes, basslines, and good vibes as Craig is joined by superstar DJ Nathan Dawe (think “Lighter”, “21 Reasons”) and Ibiza Rocks resident Patrick Nazemi, known for his genre-hopping energy that keeps crowds moving from start to finish.

He’s warmed up stages for huge names like Stormzy and Craig David himself, and brings serious energy wherever he goes. Nazemi’s set will definitely be one to arrive early for.Prepare for a night of timeless tunes and good vibes under the Sheffield sky.

Doors open at 5.30pm, and the show runs until 10.30pm. All attendees must be 14 or over.