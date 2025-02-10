BBC confirms start time for its new crime drama Virdee

Virdee is a six-part drama series starting on the BBC.

It is based on the books by A A Dhand.

The show is filmed and set in Bradford.

Detective Harry Virdee is about to be introduced to BBC audiences. The six-part drama will make its debut in just a matter of hours.

Filmed and set in Bradford, the show follows the titular detective - Virdee - as a turf war begins to spill out onto the streets of the city. It is adapted by A A Dhand from his own series of books.

The show will air weekly on the Beeb starting today (February 10). But what time is it on and what to expect?

What time is Virdee on TV tonight?

Vikash Bhai and Staz Nair in Virdee | BBC/Magical Society

The first episode of the new crime drama will start on BBC One tonight. It will then air weekly on Monday nights.

It is scheduled to start at 9pm, with the episode lasting for an hour and finishing at approximately 10pm. Virdee will be followed by BBC News.

What to expect from Virdee?

On the BBC’s website, the show is described as follows: “Virdee tells the story of Detective Harry Virdee, a dedicated cop whose personal life is in chaos. He is in a loving relationship with his wife, Saima, but he is estranged from his family who disapprove of his interfaith marriage.

“A turf war is brewing in the underbelly of the city with the police losing its grip on gang rivalries as they spill out onto the streets of Bradford. When a young dealer is murdered, Harry’s duty to uphold the law clashes with his links to members of the crime gangs. He must hunt down whoever is targeting those around him.

“Whilst the killer holds the entire city to ransom, Harry realises that he is going to need the help of his brother-in-law Riaz, a drugs kingpin who runs the largest cartel in the county. Pulled together in an alliance that could ruin them both, Harry must make a choice: save himself and his family or save his city. He will not be able to do both.”

How to watch the full series early

If the thought of waiting another week to find out what happens next is too agonising, you can actually watch the whole boxset of Virdee already. The BBC has dropped all of the episodes on iPlayer already - so you can devour it in one sitting, if you so wish.

Are you planning to watch Virdee - let me know what you think of it! Send your thoughts via email: [email protected].