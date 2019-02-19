Vue Doncaster slashes ticket prices to battle the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime

A Doncaster cinema has dropped its ticket price to battle online streaming services.

Tickets at Vue Doncaster now cost just £5.49* all day, every day, meaning customers can sit back, relax and enjoy the latest big screen entertainment for a bargain price. Prices will be even lower for tickets bought online, which are available for £4.99.

The new pricing coincides with the launch of Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the sequel to the popular family movie which sees the return of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie and Will Arnett providing voice talents.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the price drop in time to see other exciting releases including Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo; Marvel’s epic conclusion to the Avengers saga, Avengers: Endgame; and Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg comedy Instant Family.

Paul Robinson, General Manager for Vue Doncaster, commented: “We’re excited to offer our guests the opportunity to enjoy the best in big screen entertainment for £5.49 a ticket at our venue or just £4.99 online. There’s some fantastic films to see in 2019 and we look forward to welcoming people in to enjoy them.”

£4.99 tickets are now available to book online. For more information visit www.myvue.com