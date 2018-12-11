VIDEO: Do That Thing and buy Liberty Ship single for Weston Park Cancer Charity

Sheffield rockers Liberty Ship today launched charity single Do That Thing as an early Christmas present for Sheffield's Weston Park Cancer Charity.

All proceeds will go to the charity.

BUY NOW: Download the single - for a donation of £1 or more - and you can also send it as a gift, exclusively available from the band's Bandcamp page at libertyshipband.bandcamp.com.

The price includes unlimited streaming via a free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more.

WATCH LIVE: Tune in for our exclusive Facebook livestream with Liberty Ship playing an acoustic version of Do That Thing and talking about their 2019 plans on The Star's Facebook page TONIGHT Tuesday, December 11, around 6.30pm - at www.facebook.com/sheffieldstar.

VIDEO: Watch the official music video to promote the single - embedded here on our YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

Liberty Ship decided to release fan favourite song Do That Thing in recognition of all the charity does to support the region's cancer hospital - treating patients, which has included friends of the band.

The popular four piece - Lewis Hancock, Jack Eddison, James Brown and Kierran Bond - say they have been overwhelmed by the amazing work of the WPCC.

Do That Thing was recorded by Reverend and the Makers star Ed Cosens of producer Dave Sanderson at the city's 2Fly Studios.

From the suburbs of Sheffield, Liberty Ship are an unsigned four piece band.

Since forming in school they've had four successful singles, sold out headline shows and played major UK festivals including YNOT, Isle of Wight, Kendall Calling and Leeds and Reading,

They have gigged with the likes of The Libertines, Reverend and The Makers, Tom Grennan, The Pigeon Detectives and more.

Liberty Ship recently completed a UK tour, including a huge sold out hometown gig, to promote the new charity single.

Liberty Ship: Photograph by Lewis Evans

Lead guitarist and backing singer Jack said: "'Do That Thing is a fan favourite and we are really excited to release it.

"We've chosen to work with the charity after being overwhelmed by the amazing work WPCC does for cancer patients; such as friends of the band.

"We want to raise as much money as possible. So all proceeds will be donated.