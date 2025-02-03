The Library Bristol | Shots! TV

We look at some of the country’s best secret locations in this brand new Shots! TV episode.

In What's Behind The Door?, our journalists explore the country's best-kept secret locations.

The Library Bristol

At first glance, The Bristol Library appears as nothing out of the ordinary. But beneath the stacks of wooden shelves and old book collections is a hidden door that transports customers to another location. Through the secret passage is a vintage-style cocktail bar known for its famous margaritas. The Library is a multi-use venue, opening by day as an afternoon tea parlour and an underground bar by night.

Bartender DJ said: “We’re definitely focused on an experience here. It’s all about human interaction and being able to go out and try new, exciting things.”

A reporter creates the bar's famous margarita with the help of a bartender | Shots! TV

23-24 Leinster Gardens

Tucked away between Paddington station and the world famous Hyde Park in London is Leinster Gardens. On the average-looking street, two large houses between two hotels appear to be bordered up. These two buildings are actually props that were made in the 18,00s. The fake houses are designed to create an illusion of a perfect street, but no one lives inside. From the road behind, the secret is revealed.

Behind the tall wall on Porchester Terrace is a view of a London underground tunnel that passes through where the houses should be. This clever illusion makes 23-24 Leinster Gardens one of the UK’s top hidden gems.

