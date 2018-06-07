TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

It's not scary, it's the future of television! Get involved... From Saturday June 9.

BBC iPlayer: A Very English Scandal

It is 1960s England, homosexuality is illegal and the politician Jeremy Thorpe begins a whirlwind affair with a young stable hand, Norman Scott. But when the relationship turns sour and Jeremy’s career goes from strength to strength, Norman becomes a secret that Jeremy is desperate to hide.

BBC Three: Murdered By My Boyfriend

Drama telling the true story of what happens to a teenage girl when she falls in love with the wrong man. The everyday story of young love turns dark and sinister when the handsome and charming stranger seeks to dominate every aspect of the young woman’s life.

Sky Box Sets: Ballers Seasons 1-3

Dwayne Johnson stars as retired superstar American footballer Spencer Strasmore in this comedy drama. As the series starts former Miami Dolphins stand-out Spencer Strasmore and his friend Charles Greane must cope with the realities of life after football.

Prime Video: All OR Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks

For the first time ever, The New Zealand All Blacks rugby team allow cameras into their super secretive world to witness one of their most difficult seasons yet. Over four months, they face the demands of the most physically gruelling team sport on the planet to uphold a legacy of excellence.

Netflix: The Staircase

The Staircase is the compelling story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, and the 16 year judicial battle that followed. The brand new episodes of this true crime phenomenon will air alongside the original series.

Sky Cinema: Blade Runner 2o49 (2017, Sky 15)

It would appear that Denis Villeneuve can do no wrong, for after the likes of Sicario and Arrival comes a truly staggering follow-up to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi noir masterpiece.

The setting is an eerie, futureworld LA 30 years after the events of the original, with Ryan Gosling following in the footsteps of Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard as Blade Runner K – tasked with hunting down and “retiring” rogue first-gen androids known as replicants.

It’s a job he’s dutifully performed for years, but after a bruising encounter with Dave Bautista’s Sapper Morton and the mention of some unseen miracle, doubts and anxieties begin to take root. Sky Cinema and On Demand from Friday.