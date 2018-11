The line-up for this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been confirmed.

I'm A Celebrity launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

The ten celebrities heading into the jungle for the new series are:

John Barrowman

Fleur East

Harry Redknapp

Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Nick Knowles

Anne Hegerty

Rita Simons

James McVey

Sair Khan

Emily Atak