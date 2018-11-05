Home Alone, Die Hard and Love Actually to be screened at pop-up Sheffield cinema this Christmas

Film fans will be treated to a string of festive screenings this Christmas, at an enchanting pop-up winter wonderland at Sheffield's Kelham Island.

Visitors will be welcomed through a Narnia-themed wardrobe into a world of twinkling lights at 92 Burton Road, where they can enjoy a series of seasonal screenings in the run-up to December 25.

The Christmas screenings will take place on 21 and 22 December

Festive Favourites

Kicking off on Friday 21 December, visitors will be treated to an action-packed evening of entertainment watching Bruce Willis in the 80s classic Die Hard, who gets caught up at a Christmas party from hell when the guests are taken hostage by German terrorists.

Saturday 22 December brings a more light-hearted evening of festive cheer with a matinee showing of the family-friendly favourite, Home Alone.

The final of the three screenings will take place on the evening of 22 December, with a showing of Love Actually.

Following the lives of eight different couples dealing with their complicated love lives in the build up to Christmas, the film features an all-star cast including Hugh Grant, Keira Knigtley, Alan Rickman and Colin Firth.

Ahead of each screening, visitors can make the most of the winter wonderland experience, which includes tasty street food vendors, a DJ and a bar serving a selection of drinks and winter warmers throughout the evening.

Timings and tickets

Friday 21 December

Die Hard

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the film starting at 8.30pm.

Guests must be 16 years and over to attend.

Saturday 22 December

Home Alone

Doors open at 2pm, with the film starting at 4pm.

It is recommended that children be a minimum age of eight to get a good view of the screen.

Love Actually

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the film starting at 8.30pm.

Guests must be 16 years and over to attend.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £13 for students and seniors (60+), and £10 for children. Online booking fees apply.

Tickets will be available to buy from 9am on Thursday 8 November, and can be purchased here.