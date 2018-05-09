EXTERMINATE! Doncaster Dalek is on the move

A semi-retired actor who spends his spare time constructing replicas of props from TV and film is this weekend bidding a farewell to a much recognised sight in the village of Norton.

Ricky Butler, aged 65, ploughed many hours into building a full size working replica of the original Dalek from the Doctor Who television show, along with his 15-year-old son Prince.

Ricky said: “Prince was a lot smaller when we started it and is now too big to get in it to drive.

“It always caused a stir in the village of Norton when we took it out.”

As the family can no longer use the Dalek, which is made out of fibreglass, plywood, plastic and metal, they are passing it on to a prop company based in Manchester.

This isn’t the only masterpiece crafted by Ricky and Prince, they were so excited by the return of Star Wars legend Mark Hamill to the sci-fi saga two years ago that they constructed a life-size, 21-foot long, replica of the actor’s trademark aircraft the X-WING in their garden.

Ricky has played Sam Neil’s double and worked alongside famous actors including David Morrissey and Suranne Jones.