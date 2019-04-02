Top TV chefs on their way to Doncaster

Bookings to see Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown and leading celebrity chef Simon Rimmer showcasing their culinary talents at the 2019 Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival from Friday 17th to Sunday 19th May can now be made.

Tickets for the superb cooking demonstrations start at just £5 with special VIP tickets, which include a free ‘goody bag’, available at £20.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Culture, said: “The live cooking demonstrations went down a storm last year and we are expecting another sell out this time round.

“Popular television presenter and chef, Simon Rimmer and Bake Off champion Candice Brown will be wowing their audiences and I urge people to book their tickets early to avoid any disappointment.

“With a vast array of other culinary attractions, stalls and exhibits, the Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival line-up caters for every taste. It’s going to be a great weekend of fun and entertainment.”

Now in its third year, this expanding food lovers event will showcase cuisines from across the world creating a real festival atmosphere in Doncaster Market Place.

For full details on the festival and to book tickets for the cooking demonstrations go to: www.visitdoncaster.com