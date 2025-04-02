Yorkshire Wildlife Trust launches egg-citing Easter challenge and trail at Potteric Carr
Adventurers of any age are encouraged to follow a short trail around the nature reserve whilst carrying their very own egg and spoon, completing a number of challenges along the way and testing their general knowledge of our cutest and fluffiest spring wildlife.
A sweet treat is available for people who complete the challenge, and there will also be a craft tent set up at the visitor centre for younger visitors to turn their wooden spoon into an Easter-themed wild creature. The shop and café will also be open with a range of seasonal spring treats and little Explorer lunches.
The trail and challenge are intended to highlight the challenges faced by our birds during nesting season. From digging burrows and hiding nests from hungry predators to wrapping their eggs up in carefully chosen leaves, our birds work hard to raise their fledglings.
Helen Jones, Head of Visitor Services at Potteric Carr, says, “We are delighted to welcome spring adventurers, wildlife enthusiasts and those who just love a good egg pun to take part in our egg-stremely hard Easter challenge on our nature reserve.
“Potteric Carr is an incredible wildlife site, with miles of reedbeds, pools of water, fens and woodlands for both you and our wildlife to enjoy. In spring, the reserve is the perfect place to spot wading birds settling in to nest and breed – and particularly lucky visitors might spot a marsh harrier wheeling overhead, roe deer nosing their way through the woodland, or the very first of our early butterflies.
“Whether this is your first time at Potteric Carr or you visit regularly, everyone is welcome – as long as you’re up for a challenge!”
The trail will runs between April 5-27 at Potteric Carr nature reserve, found near the iPort.
Entrance to the reserve is £5 for adults or free for members, and the trail is £4 for children. It is just under 2 miles long, and takes place along entirely surfaced tracks suitable for pushchairs and buggies.
To find out more, visit the events pages at www.ywt.org.uk/events.
