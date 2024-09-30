Yorkshire Wildlife Park Winter Illuminations: Unprecedented demand crashes ticket website
Thousands raced to take advantage of discounts of up to 40 per cent to see Yorkshire’s biggest and best winter light trail, showcasing over 2.5 km of lights.
The rush for early bird offers on selected dates for the show stopping walk around experience, which will take people Around The World In 80 Days, brought the website down.
Technicians spent hours repairing it and boosting capacity to meet demand.
CEO John Minion said: “We were shocked by the overwhelming demand for tickets from the second the booking system opened.
“I am pleased to report the booking system is back up and there are still some early bird discount tickets available.
“It is clear that our Winter Illuminations are much anticipated and we will be thrilled to welcome back visitors for another unforgettable year of Christmas magic.
“There will be festive fun for everyone. Our Christmas events are always a hit, and this year’s festivities are even bigger and better – everyone is in for a real treat.”
The walk-through experience includes a showstopping range of attractions that take visitors on a fantastical adventure around the globe. There are even selfie spots as well as fairground rides.
The highly anticipated festival, which last year was opened by TV star Helen Skelton, will run on selected dates from November 15 to January 4.
Visitors will be able to enjoy everything YWP has to offer during the day, followed by the Winter Illuminations after dark.
