Yorkshire Wartime: Massive three day military spectacular coming to Doncaster

A huge three-day military spectacular featuring battle re-enactments and hundreds of wartime vehicles is coming to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Wartime is described as the North of England's largest WWI and WWII, post war, military vehicle and living history event and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Held in over 30 acres of land just north of Doncaster, the event, dubbed Yorkshire Wartime will take place from August 8-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Wartime provides an opportunity for us to begin to understand what it was like to live through and serve in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century.

The Yorkshire Wartime spectacular is coming to Doncaster.

“Visitors can witness battles re-enacted in meticulous detail by respected living history groups, walk amongst British Tommies of the First World War, GI Joe's from the beaches of Normandy, the Women's Land Army of the Second World War to more recent conflicts.

“There will also be some of the largest and rarest military vehicles both on static display, and during the daily vehicle parades.”

Taking place at Willows Farm in Kirkhouse Green, there will also be tanks in action, more than 500 military vehicles, explosive battlefield action and 1940s themed music and singing and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If that wasn’t enough, there will be a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, static aircraft displays and more than 80 vintage and military traders.

There will also be food, refreshments and a fully licensed bar.

Camping will also be available.

Tickets are already on sale and they are available, along with further details at the Yorkshire Wartime website HERE