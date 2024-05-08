Yee-ha! Fundraising country and western style barn dance to be held for Doncaster RSPCA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The gathering will be held Peacocks of Finningley on May 31, offering the perfect rustic setting in aconverted barn which will be appropriately decorated for the occasion.

As well as this, there is also an outdoor area with seating and heating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors will open at 7pm and the night will come to an end around midnight.

The fundraising barn dance will be held at Peacocks of Finningley.

The event is suitable for all ages and children are welcome, but must be supervised by a responsible adult at all times.

Ticket prices are £25 for adults and £15 per child.

This includes your meal which will be BBQ style foods.

Adults will be able to choose from a selection of chicken thighs, sausages and burgers - plus accompanying bread, cheese slices, potato wedges, salad, and coleslaw. Children will be offered burger and chips – but this is not to say they can't share/swap from the adult’s plate.

When booking your tickets, please state if any guests are vegetarian or if they have any allergies/intolerances so that their dietary requirements can be catered for.

There is a bar at the venue for guests’ drink requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music will be provided by The Steve Love Band – and there'll also be a range of games and activities, like giant jenga and sack races for partygoers to get involved in.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “In terms of dress code, it's just typical barn dance attire; rugged western style.

"A quick Google search brings up ideas like distressed denim shorts, plaid shirts, cowboy hats and leather belts, plus leather or suede boots - but ultimately it is whatever you feel most comfortable in so don't be afraid to stray away from the norm.

There will be a raffle on the night - please note that this will be cash only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/Event/barn-dance