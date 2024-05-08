Yee-ha! Fundraising country and western style barn dance to be held for Doncaster RSPCA
The gathering will be held Peacocks of Finningley on May 31, offering the perfect rustic setting in aconverted barn which will be appropriately decorated for the occasion.
As well as this, there is also an outdoor area with seating and heating.
Doors will open at 7pm and the night will come to an end around midnight.
The event is suitable for all ages and children are welcome, but must be supervised by a responsible adult at all times.
Ticket prices are £25 for adults and £15 per child.
This includes your meal which will be BBQ style foods.
Adults will be able to choose from a selection of chicken thighs, sausages and burgers - plus accompanying bread, cheese slices, potato wedges, salad, and coleslaw. Children will be offered burger and chips – but this is not to say they can't share/swap from the adult’s plate.
When booking your tickets, please state if any guests are vegetarian or if they have any allergies/intolerances so that their dietary requirements can be catered for.
There is a bar at the venue for guests’ drink requests.
Live music will be provided by The Steve Love Band – and there'll also be a range of games and activities, like giant jenga and sack races for partygoers to get involved in.
An RSPCA spokesperson said: “In terms of dress code, it's just typical barn dance attire; rugged western style.
"A quick Google search brings up ideas like distressed denim shorts, plaid shirts, cowboy hats and leather belts, plus leather or suede boots - but ultimately it is whatever you feel most comfortable in so don't be afraid to stray away from the norm.
There will be a raffle on the night - please note that this will be cash only.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/Event/barn-dance
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact the RSPCA via Facebook or give a call on 01302 719790
