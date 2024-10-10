Witches and Wizards

By Niki Connolly
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 11:07 BST
Are you ready for some spooky surprises and mystical mayhem this October half-term holiday at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park! Look out for the spellbinding creatures and characters lurking along the Witches and Wizards trail. Conjure up your inner witch or wizard to crack the code hidden amongst the potion bottles and graduate from the School of Magic (and Mischief)!

Seek out the Majestic (but mischievous!) Morpho - wizard extraordinaire! - as he casts his spine-chilling spells and hocus-pocus jokes across the park! Peek into the eerie witch's cabin and take a spooky tractor-trailer ride through the haunted grounds!

Take a seat at the Magical School of Curious Creatures show and afterwards learn the art of broomstick training and go all gooey as the fun bubbles over at the Giant Bubble Display!*

Enter into the spirit of things! Dress up in your scariest or most bewitching costume (witch, wizard, ghost, pumpkin – you choose!) and you could scare your way to a spooky spot prize!

Broomstick training at the Tropical Butterfly House

Take part in the Wizard and Witch’s colouring competition and drop your masterpiece in the mysterious Owl Post Box. Can you find one of the special hidden prize scrolls for even more chances to win?

Don’t forget, there are daily animal encounters and talks taking place throughout the day where keepers will reveal gruesome fun facts about their amazing animals and you might just meet some creepy crawlies!

There’s also spooktacular sandpits and play parks open daily and if you’re feeling fearless, quake in your boots on the Dino trail! Don't forget to grab some spooky-themed treats for the kids (and big-kids!) from the cafes and gift shop – from pumpkin-spiced hot drinks and monstrous milkshakes to themed kids picnic boxes available to book online with your admission.

This frightfully good family fun takes place Saturday 19 October to Sunday 3 November, 10am to 5pm, normal admission charges apply! Visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to plan your magical escape!

*weather depending.

